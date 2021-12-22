Burleson & Company LLC Buys 23,705 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $188.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

