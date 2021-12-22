Burleson & Company LLC Buys 4,237 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 184,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,710. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

