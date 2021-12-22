Burleson & Company LLC Has $964,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 46.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock remained flat at $$62.36 during trading on Wednesday. 16,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,800. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.00.

