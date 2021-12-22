Burleson & Company LLC Sells 172 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.36. 49,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.87. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,961 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

