Burleson & Company LLC Sells 4,628 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 4.2% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $28,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,049 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,347,479 shares of company stock valued at $810,911,058. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.78. 18,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,603. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

