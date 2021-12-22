BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.10

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.11, with a volume of 984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $142,298. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after buying an additional 1,148,964 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after purchasing an additional 961,471 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,884,000 after purchasing an additional 479,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after purchasing an additional 432,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

