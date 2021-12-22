ByteNext Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $21,395.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00053996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.44 or 0.08128543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.60 or 0.99977301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00072935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00047322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

