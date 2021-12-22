C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Chris Obrien Sells 9,445 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chris Obrien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64.

Shares of CHRW opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

