CA Immobilien Anlagen (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Stock Price Up 1%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.77 and last traded at $42.77. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAIAF)

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

