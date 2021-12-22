Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.54.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $183.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

