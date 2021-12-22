Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 1,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDRE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

