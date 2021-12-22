Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

