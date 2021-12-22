Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,889. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 17.02 and a 52 week high of 21.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 20.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

