CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

CalAmp stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.89. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $354.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.47.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

