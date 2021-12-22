California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $130,602.50 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in California Resources in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.