Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Price Up 10.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) rose 10.2% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $62.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 1,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 67,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $648.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

