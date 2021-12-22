Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 10,925 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
