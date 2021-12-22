Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 10,925 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 636,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

