Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,384 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $59,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 272,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 84,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 460,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after buying an additional 87,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. 275,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,434,803. The company has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

