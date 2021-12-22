Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo Sells 34,422 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CPT opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.93. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.96, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

