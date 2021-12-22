Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$164.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on CM. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at C$614,098.67.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$146.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$107.44 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$145.57.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

