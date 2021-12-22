Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Increases Dividend to $1.61 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46.

CM opened at C$146.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$145.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$107.44 and a one year high of C$152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,098.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$164.02.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

