Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.04 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.98 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,176. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

