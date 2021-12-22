Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $70.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.