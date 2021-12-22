Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 405,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,746,677 shares.The stock last traded at $71.54 and had previously closed at $70.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.