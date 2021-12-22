Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $138.90 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $175.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

