Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.92

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Capita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

