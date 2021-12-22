Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.30

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.30 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 5,129.50 ($67.77), with a volume of 78123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,150 ($68.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £950.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,094.18.

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

