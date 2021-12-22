Capital (LON:CAPD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 127 ($1.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Capital stock opened at GBX 82.98 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.49. Capital has a one year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 88.66 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £157.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24.

In other Capital news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11), for a total value of £14,880.60 ($19,659.93).

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

