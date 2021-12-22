Capital Square LLC Sells 8,724 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Archrock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

