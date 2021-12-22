Capital Square LLC Takes $234,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average of $167.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

