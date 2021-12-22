Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. Capri has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

