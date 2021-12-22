Cardax (CDXI) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Cardax (OTCMKTS: CDXI) is one of 909 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cardax to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardax and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 -$5.06 million -0.10 Cardax Competitors $1.69 billion $121.72 million 0.04

Cardax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cardax. Cardax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96% Cardax Competitors -4,189.03% -129.54% -14.10%

Risk and Volatility

Cardax has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cardax and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardax Competitors 5265 19411 41799 798 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 79.81%. Given Cardax’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardax has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Cardax competitors beat Cardax on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

