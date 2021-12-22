CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.50

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 11323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

PRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.70 million, a PE ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 2.62.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $28,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth $17,041,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $17,021,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CarParts.com by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $7,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

