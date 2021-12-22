Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Holdings Raised by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,933. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

CVNA opened at $227.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.17 and a 200-day moving average of $305.62. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $194.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

