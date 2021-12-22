Castle (CSTL) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Castle has a total market cap of $14,269.43 and $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.00280644 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010155 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003525 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.