Cavalier Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.