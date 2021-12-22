Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $470.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

