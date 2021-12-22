Cavalier Investments LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 1.03% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 223,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 94,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNM opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

