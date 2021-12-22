Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 3,203 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fortinet by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,472. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $339.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

