Cavalier Investments LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

