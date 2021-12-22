CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 133,318 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 645.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 412,347 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

