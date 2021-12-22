Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,357,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $163.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average of $161.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.