Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $609.29 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.72.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.