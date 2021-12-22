Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 222,052 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,233,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares during the period.

VDE stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.40.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

