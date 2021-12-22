Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $240,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $631.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 579.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $661.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

