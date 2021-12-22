Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 650 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

