Celer Network (CELR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $75.41 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Celer Network has a market cap of $446.94 million and $75.41 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

