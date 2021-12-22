Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$24.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

TSE:CVE opened at C$15.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.58. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.12 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

