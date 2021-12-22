Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $433.69

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 433.69 ($5.73) and traded as low as GBX 229.50 ($3.03). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 240.50 ($3.18), with a volume of 102,879 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 320 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.90) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 433.69. The company has a market capitalization of £423.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

