Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $433.69

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 433.69 ($5.73) and traded as low as GBX 229.50 ($3.03). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 240.50 ($3.18), with a volume of 102,879 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 320 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.90) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 433.69. The company has a market capitalization of £423.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

