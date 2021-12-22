Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

LEU opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.10 million, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 2.50. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,630. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 106.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.